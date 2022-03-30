Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

SENX remained flat at $GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,632,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,527. Serinus Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.60 ($0.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey Auld acquired 402,000 shares of Serinus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £8,040 ($10,531.83).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.