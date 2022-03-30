salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.620-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $32 billion-$32.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.78 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.930-$0.940 EPS.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.56. 8,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,230,409. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.53, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $488,934.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,417 shares of company stock valued at $29,191,349 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after buying an additional 257,695 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $90,532,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.