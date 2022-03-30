Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Elbit Systems has increased its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years. Elbit Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $217.60 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $122.85 and a 52-week high of $238.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 804.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

