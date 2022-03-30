Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
Elbit Systems has increased its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years. Elbit Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.
Elbit Systems stock opened at $217.60 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $122.85 and a 52-week high of $238.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.79.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ESLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
Elbit Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.