Brokerages Set SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Target Price at $46.86

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on S. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $155,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,966 shares of company stock valued at $28,707,794 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 39,756 shares during the period. Data Collective II GP LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $50,788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 117,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.78. 4,434,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,838,641. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.06. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

