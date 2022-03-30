Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.36. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full-year earnings of $20.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.90 to $21.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $22.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.75 to $23.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of JXN stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.92. 881,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,304. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,175,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $7,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

