Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.150-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of JWN stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.33. 3,579,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,053,994. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after buying an additional 2,088,891 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

