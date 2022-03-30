PyroGenesis Canada (PYR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGet Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,771. The firm has a market cap of $437.23 million and a PE ratio of 49.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PyroGenesis Canada has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PyroGenesis Canada by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in PyroGenesis Canada by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nanopowders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries; and plasma atomization process allows to produce and offer to the additive manufacturing market high purity spherical metal powders, including titanium alloy powders.

