NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives GBX 310 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 306.25 ($4.01).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 220.80 ($2.89) on Friday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38). The company has a market cap of £24.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

NatWest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.