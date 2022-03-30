JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Target Price to $113.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.
KMB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.
KMB stock opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51.
In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,552,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.
About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
