Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported -0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.90 by 0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

WBEV stock opened at 3.56 on Wednesday. Winc has a one year low of 2.98 and a one year high of 14.20.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Winc from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

