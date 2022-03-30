Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

FLNC opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLNC. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

In related news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fluence Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.