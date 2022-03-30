Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 490,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

EYEN stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $90.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78.

Eyenovia ( NASDAQ:EYEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 10,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 42,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 88,030 shares of company stock valued at $251,009 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 246.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

