Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 347,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

OTCMKTS ORVMF opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Orvana Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain. The company also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine situated in Don Mario district, southeastern Bolivia.

