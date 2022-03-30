Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 347,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.
OTCMKTS ORVMF opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Orvana Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orvana Minerals (ORVMF)
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.