Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $187.88 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $169.33 and a one year high of $202.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

