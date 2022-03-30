SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $359.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $297.00 to $359.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $324.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.94. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,815 shares of company stock worth $8,008,945 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

