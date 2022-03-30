Biswap Market Capitalization Achieves $129.46 Million (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $129.46 million and $43.87 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Biswap has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Biswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00046769 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.06 or 0.07174125 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,091.50 or 1.00158421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00054472 BTC.

Biswap’s total supply is 247,307,210 coins and its circulating supply is 203,862,752 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

