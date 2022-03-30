Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,819,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,448,000 after acquiring an additional 835,765 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

PFE opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.