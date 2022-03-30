Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.7% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

PFE opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $297.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.