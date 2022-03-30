Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 22,081 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,081 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.5% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $301,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,348,000 after buying an additional 273,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $177.74 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $467.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.
JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
