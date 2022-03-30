Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,137,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,184,000 after acquiring an additional 82,962 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Pfizer by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,819,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,448,000 after purchasing an additional 835,765 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $297.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

