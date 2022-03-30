Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $396,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Target were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Target by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 20.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $222.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.65 and its 200 day moving average is $231.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

