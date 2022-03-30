1,301 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after buying an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after purchasing an additional 114,871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after purchasing an additional 79,747 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,021,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $505.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $452.89 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

