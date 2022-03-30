Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $277,000 Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ONE Gas by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 827,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,447,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 44.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ONE Gas by 4.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $89.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

