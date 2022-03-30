Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 99 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.43.

NYSE LOW opened at $219.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

