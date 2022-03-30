Analysts Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) PT at $5,668.75

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,668.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on IHG. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 5,400 ($70.74) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.98) price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.03) to GBX 5,675 ($74.34) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.73. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.859 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,481,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 103,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. 11.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

