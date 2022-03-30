Brokerages Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target at $72.80

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on APLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $48.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $56,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $77,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,774 shares of company stock worth $779,437 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,865,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,366,000 after purchasing an additional 114,519 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,961,000 after purchasing an additional 164,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,918,000 after purchasing an additional 574,416 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

