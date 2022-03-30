Analysts Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) PT at $68.00

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of GEF opened at $65.58 on Friday. Greif has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 45,384.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 719,345 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Greif by 101.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 133,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,988,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

