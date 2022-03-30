Tribe (TRIBE) Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Tribe has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Tribe has a total market cap of $257.10 million and $12.01 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00036638 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00107877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

