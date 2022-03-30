WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.310-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.63 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut WW International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get WW International alerts:

Shares of WW opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. WW International has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $748.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.66.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in WW International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WW International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WW International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About WW International (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.