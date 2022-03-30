Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $428.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $349.52 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

