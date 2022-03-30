Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 5,979 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,889,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,960,000 after acquiring an additional 94,258 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 163,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 662.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.95.

