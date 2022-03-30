Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 67,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,430,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after buying an additional 101,703 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, TL Private Wealth increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 10,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

