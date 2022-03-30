Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 10,165 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,077.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,932.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1,881.25. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,367.96 and a one year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,057.21.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,417 shares of company stock worth $10,938,293. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

