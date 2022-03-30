Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.25. Miller Industries shares last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 33,742 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $324.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.69 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 104,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, ?and Chevron.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.