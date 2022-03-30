Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.74. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 220,450 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 19.30 to 22.10 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $947.78 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 20.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

