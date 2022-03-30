PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.03

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.03 and traded as high as $7.83. PennantPark Investment shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 218,014 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNNT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 36,159 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

