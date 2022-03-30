Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.83. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 251,477 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RA. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

