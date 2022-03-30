Short Interest in Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Grows By 50.0%

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKLS opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Trutankless has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.
Trutankless Company Profile (Get Rating)
