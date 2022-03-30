Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Rises By 40.0%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TSUKY opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $49.54.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

