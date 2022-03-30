Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Rises By 40.0%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TSUKY opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $49.54.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

