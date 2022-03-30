Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 968 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 260.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of VSE by 385.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VSE by 208.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VSE by 317.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

VSEC opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.97 million, a P/E ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 1.53.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

