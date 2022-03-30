ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.09.

Shares of COP stock opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $107.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

