Bismuth (BIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 65.4% higher against the US dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,392.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003257 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004804 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.