Merculet Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (MVP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. Merculet has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $256,645.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Merculet has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.18 or 0.07177936 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,275.35 or 1.00006377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00046749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054673 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,353,850,898 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

