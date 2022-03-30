Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.12. Kilroy Realty reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $78.89 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

