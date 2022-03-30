Brokerages Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. Northern Trust reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $8.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $9.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $119.95 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after buying an additional 365,283 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

