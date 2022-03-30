Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.45 million.

IPAR stock opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.04. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.75.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $198,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $465,415 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 84.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,166 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

