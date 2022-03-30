Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,482 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $30,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $616.51 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $313.27 and a 1 year high of $629.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.07.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.94.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

