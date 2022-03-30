Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSR. B. Riley boosted their price target on Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $665.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.39%.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

