OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OpGen had a negative net margin of 829.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.75. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Several research firms have commented on OPGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of OpGen by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OpGen by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 57,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OpGen by 229.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

