OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OpGen had a negative net margin of 829.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.
Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.75. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Several research firms have commented on OPGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
OpGen Company Profile (Get Rating)
OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).
