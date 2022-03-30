Evercore ISI Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $57.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Evercore ISI from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.05.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,550.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.